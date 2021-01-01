Wellness Hemp Oil
CBd 20mg Lollipops ( organic & natural flavors)
The Lollipops come is great natural flavors: Watermelon, Green Apple, & Raspberry. 20mg of CBD Pure Organic Hemp Oil per pop. Sold in packs of 5 Pops for 32.50. Easy to use and great tasting! Top seller for us at Wellness hemp Oil. I can barely keep from eating all that we make! Yummy! Easy to carry anywhere. No Thc! Just great herbal goodness in each lollipop for your benefit.
