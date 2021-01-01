Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Wellness Hemp Oil

Wellness Hemp Oil

CBD Carmel Chewy (CBD 10mg Hemp OIl each pk of 2)

About this product

These CBD Pure Hemp OIl Caramel Chews are have the great taste of caramel we all love with the best CBD Pure organic hemp oil too! 10 mg per piece. Each pack comes with two pieces of caramels. One order pure organic & natural CBD caramel chews is ordered as one unit order has 4 packs of caramels for 8 pieces of delicious candy for you to enjoy anytime. You can be assured our product use the best Organic Hemp and natural flavorings too! Yummy taste and goodness too!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!