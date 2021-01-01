About this product

These CBD Pure Hemp OIl Caramel Chews are have the great taste of caramel we all love with the best CBD Pure organic hemp oil too! 10 mg per piece. Each pack comes with two pieces of caramels. One order pure organic & natural CBD caramel chews is ordered as one unit order has 4 packs of caramels for 8 pieces of delicious candy for you to enjoy anytime. You can be assured our product use the best Organic Hemp and natural flavorings too! Yummy taste and goodness too!