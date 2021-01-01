About this product

Wellness hemp oil is happy of offer the best muscle rub that we have been able to produce to take away that nagging pain in the muscles and bones. This is the rub that can reach deep into your body to relieve the pain. It packs enough of

CBD Hemp oil to offer relief mixed with Extracted Arnica, Turmeric oil & essential oils too! Clove, Camphor, & Lavender oil. This rub comes in a 2 ounce container, solid push up tube that rubs directly on the area needed. From what we have experienced pain is gone in as little as 10 minutes. All natural Organic relief.