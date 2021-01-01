About this product

This is our top of the line CBD Hemp Concentrate for all those health issues that need the Endocannabinoid System to address. WE have worked hard to find the best organic Hemp and process with CO2 processing to offer the best herbal therapy in a concentrate for our clients. I use this oil for my own health issues so I want the best for me and for you too!

Taken under the tongue, the size of a grain of rice for best results. Let your lite shine with this product benefiting you in many ways.WE are here to offer any help and education needed by our clients. Just give us a call.Comes in 1 gram tube,

for 40.00, & 3 gram tube for110.00