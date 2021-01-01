Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Wellness Hemp Oil

Wellness Hemp Oil

Wellness Hemp OIl CBD Hemp OIL Drops 150mg, 350,mg CBD

About this product

WEllness hemp oil offers an all organic tincture mix with 350 mg of CBD in a 1 ounce bottle for maximum delivery of this organic herbal supplement. We have this in a Bubble gum flavor for the kids or kid at heart. Our price is 60.00 for 1oz Tincture container. We also offer Tasty Hemp drops that come in a 5 oz container& has 5 different flavors: berry, canadian maple chocolate mint, cinnamon, spearmint, & vanilla. WE offer our resources for education to all our clients who need information on CBD Hemp oil. This is a service we provide to everyone. Just give us a call.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!