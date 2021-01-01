About this product

WEllness hemp oil offers an all organic tincture mix with 350 mg of CBD in a 1 ounce bottle for maximum delivery of this organic herbal supplement. We have this in a Bubble gum flavor for the kids or kid at heart. Our price is 60.00 for 1oz Tincture container. We also offer Tasty Hemp drops that come in a 5 oz container& has 5 different flavors: berry, canadian maple chocolate mint, cinnamon, spearmint, & vanilla. WE offer our resources for education to all our clients who need information on CBD Hemp oil. This is a service we provide to everyone. Just give us a call.