About this product

Animal Cookies Cured Joint (ACCJ) from West Coast CureTM represents an Indica leaning hybrid that’s a beastly smoke. Offering an intoxicating high thanks to its celebrated genetics, the joint’s therapeutic attributes represent an intriguing cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Fire OG. A sure fire hit for the experienced consumers, WCC’s Animal Cookies Joint retains the flower’s sweet and sour aroma. FYI, because of its Indica dominance, this joint produces a relaxing, almost pharmaceutical effect.



This hybridized cross is a perfect treat for anyone looking for potent medicine and amazing flavor. With sweet vanilla and sour gassy undertones, it’s sure to satisfy.



* West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.