About this product
Around The World CUREjoint 3-Pack - Medellin, London Pound Cake, Foreign Glue
West Coast Cure's Around The World CUREjoint 3-Pack is an elite mix that’s perfect for the Jet Setters and Coast to Coasters living that fast-paced lifestyle. A 3-Joint selection of Medellin, London Pound Cake and Foreign Glue, this collection of Cured joints is sure to relax even the most uptight globetrotter. A versatile mixture of top-shelf genetics, WCC’s Around The World Pack has the right strain for 7:10 AM or 4:20 PM.
Life in the fast lane or living slow-mo, the choice is yours.
The WCC Around The World Pack Includes:
1 gram Medellin CUREjoint – Gassy Chem D flavor; vanilla, diesel aroma; physically relaxing, good evening smoke.
1 gram London Pound Cake CUREjoint– Lemon, berry, nutty flavor; lemon, vanilla, sweet aroma; mentally uplifting, physically energetic
1 gram Foreign Glue CUREjoint – Skunk, earth flavor; gassy, skunk aroma; mentally and physically relaxing
West Coast Cure's Around The World CUREjoint 3-Pack is an elite mix that’s perfect for the Jet Setters and Coast to Coasters living that fast-paced lifestyle. A 3-Joint selection of Medellin, London Pound Cake and Foreign Glue, this collection of Cured joints is sure to relax even the most uptight globetrotter. A versatile mixture of top-shelf genetics, WCC’s Around The World Pack has the right strain for 7:10 AM or 4:20 PM.
Life in the fast lane or living slow-mo, the choice is yours.
The WCC Around The World Pack Includes:
1 gram Medellin CUREjoint – Gassy Chem D flavor; vanilla, diesel aroma; physically relaxing, good evening smoke.
1 gram London Pound Cake CUREjoint– Lemon, berry, nutty flavor; lemon, vanilla, sweet aroma; mentally uplifting, physically energetic
1 gram Foreign Glue CUREjoint – Skunk, earth flavor; gassy, skunk aroma; mentally and physically relaxing
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC