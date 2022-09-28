Birthday Cake Live Resin Badder is a robust Indica dominant hybrid concentrate. Produced from fresh frozen flowers that were picked at their height of maturity, this badder taps into the flavor of sweet tropical fruit. A celebration for senses, Birthday Cake’s flavor profile produces a heady combination of nutty vanilla and skunk. Expressing a delicious floral scent with a high that’s deeply relaxing, this badder is a potent treat.

