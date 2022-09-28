About this product
Birthday Cake Live Resin Badder is a robust Indica dominant hybrid concentrate. Produced from fresh frozen flowers that were picked at their height of maturity, this badder taps into the flavor of sweet tropical fruit. A celebration for senses, Birthday Cake’s flavor profile produces a heady combination of nutty vanilla and skunk. Expressing a delicious floral scent with a high that’s deeply relaxing, this badder is a potent treat.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC