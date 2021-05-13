About this product
Blood Orange Live Resin Badder is an evenly balanced hybrid extract that expresses all of the sweet and citrusy flavors you’re craving. Loaded with tart and sour undertones, it’s a delicious dab with a toothsome flavor and powerful effects. Motivated by the badder’s invigorating terpene content of tropical fruit and cool earth, Blood Orange provides uplifting effects and a full-body buzz. This live resin badder makes an excellent daytime dab.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC