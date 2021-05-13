Blood Orange Live Resin Badder is an evenly balanced hybrid extract that expresses all of the sweet and citrusy flavors you’re craving. Loaded with tart and sour undertones, it’s a delicious dab with a toothsome flavor and powerful effects. Motivated by the badder’s invigorating terpene content of tropical fruit and cool earth, Blood Orange provides uplifting effects and a full-body buzz. This live resin badder makes an excellent daytime dab.

