About this product
West Coast Cure’s Blueberry Solventless Gummies are a vegan-friendly choice for those looking to enhance their sense of full-spectrum chill. Formulated with live ice water hash and packed with 10mg of THC, these fruit-forward gummies have a zesty blueberry flavor and create a full-bodied high. Fruity, Bold. Relaxing. Smokeless.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC