WCC’s Cleo is a Sativa leaning cross of Triple Burger x Julius Cesar. An energized cultivar with a creative kicker, Cleo emits a pungent aroma of citrus, petrol, fruit, and earth. The flowers express a dense but flexible nature with an olive green hue, orange pistils, and a generous layer of trichomes. A gassy smoke with a pine-musk exhale, the effects provide a relaxed headspace with a boost of energy.