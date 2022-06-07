About this product
WCC’s Cleo is a Sativa leaning cross of Triple Burger x Julius Cesar. An energized cultivar with a creative kicker, Cleo emits a pungent aroma of citrus, petrol, fruit, and earth. The flowers express a dense but flexible nature with an olive green hue, orange pistils, and a generous layer of trichomes. A gassy smoke with a pine-musk exhale, the effects provide a relaxed headspace with a boost of energy.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.