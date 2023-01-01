WCC’s Cloudberry Solventless Gummies are a rare Hybrid treat for the senses. These edibles are created with a sophisticated palate in mind. Crafted with 10mg of THC, they're made from live ice water hash, vegan-friendly, and offer tropical hints of raspberry, mango, apricot, and passionfruit. With titillating effects, its relaxed body-high sensation creates a perfect conduit for jump-starting a breezy and chill vibe.

