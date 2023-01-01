WCC’s Cloudberry Solventless Gummies are a rare Hybrid treat for the senses. These edibles are created with a sophisticated palate in mind. Crafted with 10mg of THC, they're made from live ice water hash, vegan-friendly, and offer tropical hints of raspberry, mango, apricot, and passionfruit. With titillating effects, its relaxed body-high sensation creates a perfect conduit for jump-starting a breezy and chill vibe.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.