Dosidos Live Resin Sugar is an Indica-dominant extract that boasts a floral and petrol aroma with a powerful effect. A hybrid cross between Face Off OG and OGBK, it expresses a subtle taste of fresh earth and pine. A small dab of these potent extracts is rewarded with an intense and gassy flavor with a distinctly petrol-filled exhale. Long-lasting and vibrant, the dabs' effects provide a persuasive and easygoing high for the seasoned consumer. Best utilized as a post-work indulgence, a dab of Do-si-dos Live Resin Sugar minimizes physical discomfort and allows the relaxed mindset to flourish.

