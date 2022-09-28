About this product
Dosidos Live Resin Sugar is an Indica-dominant extract that boasts a floral and petrol aroma with a powerful effect. A hybrid cross between Face Off OG and OGBK, it expresses a subtle taste of fresh earth and pine. A small dab of these potent extracts is rewarded with an intense and gassy flavor with a distinctly petrol-filled exhale. Long-lasting and vibrant, the dabs' effects provide a persuasive and easygoing high for the seasoned consumer. Best utilized as a post-work indulgence, a dab of Do-si-dos Live Resin Sugar minimizes physical discomfort and allows the relaxed mindset to flourish.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC