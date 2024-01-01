Dream Berry'zzz Nite Caps THC/CBN 2:1 Gummies contain an effective 2 to 1 ratio of THC to CBN cannabinoids that target stressors and provide a natural sense relaxation. Sourced and crafted from Northern California’s best cultivars, converted into top-tier ice water hash, and processed into full-spectrum, solventless 15mg gummies, these nocturnal treats are like a cozy embrace for your senses. WCC’s Nite Cap Gummies, where Quality Reigns and every bite satisfies.

Show more