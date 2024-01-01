Dream Berry'zzz Nite Caps THC/CBN 2:1 Gummies contain an effective 2 to 1 ratio of THC to CBN cannabinoids that target stressors and provide a natural sense relaxation. Sourced and crafted from Northern California’s best cultivars, converted into top-tier ice water hash, and processed into full-spectrum, solventless 15mg gummies, these nocturnal treats are like a cozy embrace for your senses. WCC’s Nite Cap Gummies, where Quality Reigns and every bite satisfies.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.