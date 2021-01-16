West Coast Cure
Fatso - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
Fatso is an Indica leaning hybrid that unites the powerful phenotypes of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. An authoritative collaboration between two award-winning strains, this cultivar delivers a knockout blow of potency and flavor. As suggested by the strain's name, Fatso's top-shelf gene pool is expressed by the strain's massive flower structure. Stinky, stoney, and loaded with an aromatic and potent hit of garlic, coffee, and skunk, Fatso makes for the perfect after dinner treat.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Fatso effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
