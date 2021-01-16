Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Fatso - 7g CUREsmalls

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD

About this product

Fatso is an Indica leaning hybrid that unites the powerful phenotypes of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. An authoritative collaboration between two award-winning strains, this cultivar delivers a knockout blow of potency and flavor. As suggested by the strain's name, Fatso's top-shelf gene pool is expressed by the strain's massive flower structure. Stinky, stoney, and loaded with an aromatic and potent hit of garlic, coffee, and skunk, Fatso makes for the perfect after dinner treat.

* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

Fatso effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!