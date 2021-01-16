About this product

Fatso is an Indica leaning hybrid that unites the powerful phenotypes of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. An authoritative collaboration between two award-winning strains, this cultivar delivers a knockout blow of potency and flavor. As suggested by the strain's name, Fatso's top-shelf gene pool is expressed by the strain's massive flower structure. Stinky, stoney, and loaded with an aromatic and potent hit of garlic, coffee, and skunk, Fatso makes for the perfect after dinner treat.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.