Garlic Cookies Live Resin Diamonds is extracted from a spicy Indica dominant cross of the award-winning Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg strains. Selected for its distinct terpene profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, its aroma is a spicy clove with notes of coffee and earth. Crafted for the discerning consumer looking for a unique live resin crystalline, these Garlic Cookies Live Resin Diamonds should be high on your dab rotation list.



