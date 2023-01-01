Garlic Cookies Live Resin Diamonds is extracted from a spicy Indica dominant cross of the award-winning Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg strains. Selected for its distinct terpene profile of tangy garlic, onion, and gas, its aroma is a spicy clove with notes of coffee and earth. Crafted for the discerning consumer looking for a unique live resin crystalline, these Garlic Cookies Live Resin Diamonds should be high on your dab rotation list.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.