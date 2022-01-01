About this product
Got Gas? The 1 gram Gas OG CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is an Indica leaning OG that keeps the mental engine running. A pungent and petrol-fueled 510 Cartridge that captures the OG Kush strain’s flavor profile, WCC’s full gram of Gas OG provides vape fans with a distinctive nose that soothes users into a euphoric state.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.