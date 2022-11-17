WCC's Grape Ape Disposable CUREpen contains a Hybrid oil that inspires a tranquil outlook for the rushed consumer. This ready-to-rip disposable vape pen has a fruity full-gram tank of premium THC oil. Derived from a Grape Ape phenotype, the 1g of Grape Ape is powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer. A soothing vape with a refreshing pull, Grape Ape's oil pacifies the anxious psyche as soon as it's freed from the box.