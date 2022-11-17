About this product
WCC's Grape Ape Disposable CUREpen contains a Hybrid oil that inspires a tranquil outlook for the rushed consumer. This ready-to-rip disposable vape pen has a fruity full-gram tank of premium THC oil. Derived from a Grape Ape phenotype, the 1g of Grape Ape is powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer. A soothing vape with a refreshing pull, Grape Ape's oil pacifies the anxious psyche as soon as it's freed from the box.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC