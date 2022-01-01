About this product
Grape Gelato is an Indica dominant Hybrid cross of the Grape Kush and Gelato 33 strains. Bread purposefully to deliver a fruity and potent flower, the bud emits a strong aroma of ripe berries and sweet grapes. Enjoy these juicy and tight-looking flowers with dark purple calyxes and frosted trichomes as an afternoon treat for the head. Full-bodied and fruity with a flavor that lingers on your palate, Grape Gelato’s effects are strong and heavy. A quick heads up for the average consumer … this is a heavily sedating stra
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.