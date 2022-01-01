Grape Gelato is an Indica dominant Hybrid cross of the Grape Kush and Gelato 33 strains. Bread purposefully to deliver a fruity and potent flower, the bud emits a strong aroma of ripe berries and sweet grapes. Enjoy these juicy and tight-looking flowers with dark purple calyxes and frosted trichomes as an afternoon treat for the head. Full-bodied and fruity with a flavor that lingers on your palate, Grape Gelato’s effects are strong and heavy. A quick heads up for the average consumer … this is a heavily sedating stra