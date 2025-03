Key Lime Jack Premium Flower hits the streets with a zesty punch! This sativa, a rare twist on Girl Scout Cookies, is loaded with a limonene blast and a spicy undertone. It's your go-to for a burst of creative energy, sparking inspired vibes and a lively buzz. With buds that pop in color and zest, get ready to turn any ordinary day into a vibrant, electrifying masterpiece.

read more