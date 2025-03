Lucky Charmz Ready-To-Use CUREbar by West Coast Cure is a perfectly balanced Hybrid oil with a sublime and complex flavor. Powered by a rechargeable auto-draw battery, Lucky Charmz’s tangy vape instills a heightened sense of creative euphoria. Ready to hit straight out of the box, this one-and-done device kick-starts your day in an invigorating way.



*An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

