The Lucky Charmz Disposable CUREpen by West Coast Cure is a perfectly balanced Hybrid oil with a sublime and fruity flavor. Powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer, Lucky Charmz’s tangy vape instills a heightened sense of creative euphoria. Ready to hit straight out of the box, this one-n-done pen kick-starts your day in a zesty way.