The Lucky Charmz Disposable CUREpen by West Coast Cure is a perfectly balanced Hybrid oil with a sublime and fruity flavor. Powered by a rechargeable 2.4-volt auto-draw battery with a ceramic core atomizer, Lucky Charmz’s tangy vape instills a heightened sense of creative euphoria. Ready to hit straight out of the box, this one-n-done pen kick-starts your day in a zesty way.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC