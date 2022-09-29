MAC1 Live Rosin Fresh Press is a dynamic hybrid concentrate. Originally bred by Capulator, the MAC1 flower is a cross between the breeders Alien Cookies and Miracle 15. Gently harvested and immediately frozen, the flower is then washed into bubble hash before being pressed into rosin. As such, Mac 1 has a smooth, creamy sour-diesel taste with sweet citrus notes. And because of MAC1’s well-balanced gene pool, its effects are powerful and uplifting. Making MAC1 Live Rosin Fresh Press a great extract for use throughout the day.