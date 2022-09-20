About this product
Miss USA Live Rosin Fresh Press by West Coast Cure delivers a sweet and candy taste with a pepper and spice finish. First propagated by our good friends at DNA Genetics, the Miss USA strain is a hybrid cross between their Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana. Fresh pressed and ready to hit, once dabbed, Miss USA delivers a relaxing high with a sweet and gassy flavor.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC