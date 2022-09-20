Miss USA Live Rosin Fresh Press by West Coast Cure delivers a sweet and candy taste with a pepper and spice finish. First propagated by our good friends at DNA Genetics, the Miss USA strain is a hybrid cross between their Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana. Fresh pressed and ready to hit, once dabbed, Miss USA delivers a relaxing high with a sweet and gassy flavor.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.