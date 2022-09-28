About this product
Papaya Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning concentrate that expresses a tropical nose, fruity taste, and instills a relaxed mindset. The Papaya strain was first bred by Nirvana seeds and is a cross of Corral and Ice. As a live resin badder, these extracts produce a taste of mango and papaya with a spicy kiwi finish. The effects tend to be sedative and makes for a good after-work mental escape to the tropics!
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC