Papaya Live Resin Sauce is an Indica leaning extract that produces a fruity nose, a tropical taste, and is known for cultivating a relaxed mindset. First bred by Nirvana seeds, the Papaya strain is a cross of Corral and Ice. As a live resin sauce, papaya produces a taste of mango and papaya, and has a spicy kiwi finish. The effects tend to be sedative and makes for a relaxing, post-work treat!
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC