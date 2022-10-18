About this product
West Coast Cure’s Peach Mango Solventless Gummies are a tropical treat that hits the palate with notes of peach, mango, and exotic fruit. Transport yourself to a dreamy dimension with these vegan-friendly, 10mg THC, full-spectrum hash-infused edibles! Made with high-end live ice-water hash and all-natural flavors, the effect of these hash gummies provide a full-bodied experience and a relaxed headspace.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC