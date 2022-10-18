West Coast Cure’s Peach Mango Solventless Gummies are a tropical treat that hits the palate with notes of peach, mango, and exotic fruit. Transport yourself to a dreamy dimension with these vegan-friendly, 10mg THC, full-spectrum hash-infused edibles! Made with high-end live ice-water hash and all-natural flavors, the effect of these hash gummies provide a full-bodied experience and a relaxed headspace.