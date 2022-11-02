About this product
Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press is a sweet hybrid concentrate that delivers a delicious dab with lastings effects. Pressed from a combination of the MAC1 and Sluricane flowers, these perfectly blended and pressed extracts create a breathtakingly potent live hash rosin. Smooth and sweet, Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press expresses a fruity taste with notes of berries, grapes, and earth. The nose is similar to the flavor with a fresh floral tone and a sweet fruitiness. Instilling a pleasant mindset with cerebral effects, the relaxing high provides a welcome treat, day or night.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC