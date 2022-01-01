Sour Sherbet Live Resin Sauce is a drool-worthy Sativa dominant concentrate. A yellowish-orange, semi-transparent sauce with chunks of THC crystalline, the texture appears thick, sticky, and granular. Proving to be as delicious as it looks and smells, Sour Sherbet has a sweet and gassy aroma that translates nicely into a sour fruit and diesel vape. Allowing for a fresh perspective on reality, it's effect opens the mind to the questioning of preconceived beliefs.