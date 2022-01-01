About this product
Sour Sherbet Live Resin Sauce is a drool-worthy Sativa dominant concentrate. A yellowish-orange, semi-transparent sauce with chunks of THC crystalline, the texture appears thick, sticky, and granular. Proving to be as delicious as it looks and smells, Sour Sherbet has a sweet and gassy aroma that translates nicely into a sour fruit and diesel vape. Allowing for a fresh perspective on reality, it's effect opens the mind to the questioning of preconceived beliefs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.