WCC’s Strawberry Banana Solventless Gummies are made with live ice water hash, contain 10mg of THC, are vegan-friendly, and have the all-natural zest of ripe strawberries and creamy bananas. An attitude adjusting delicacy for the mind, body, and soul – its full-spectrum effects are both physically relaxing and mentally exhilarating.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
