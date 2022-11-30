About this product
Unobtainium OG is a recently resurrected OG strain that leans towards the Indica side genetic spectrum. Featuring an energizing splash of Sativa, the flavor expresses a potent gassy lemon & pine taste with a robust and lingering earth-finish. Its powerful nose has a pungent blend of petrol and pinesol - which is extremely strong and aromatic. The high THC content leads to a pleasurable body-high, while its Sativa tendencies let your mind drift and lends to creative energy.
Unobtainium OG is a great smoke ... if you can obtain it!
Unobtainium OG is a great smoke ... if you can obtain it!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC