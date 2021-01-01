About this product

Get bit by WCC’sTM Venom OG Live Resin Sauce. The high from these nug run concentrates deliver a fierce dab with a complex flavor profile. An Indica dominant OG Live Resin, the sauce is loaded with petrol terps that express a citrus and pine flavor with a smooth and earthy finish. As powerful as it is tasty, a dab of Venom OG is a relaxing way to end the day.



Venom OG Live Resin Sauce is a high-THC antidote for mitigating joint discomfort, insomnia, and the monotony of an otherwise boring day.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.