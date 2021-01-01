Loading…
Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Venom OG Live Resin Sauce 1g

About this product

Get bit by WCC’sTM Venom OG Live Resin Sauce. The high from these nug run concentrates deliver a fierce dab with a complex flavor profile. An Indica dominant OG Live Resin, the sauce is loaded with petrol terps that express a citrus and pine flavor with a smooth and earthy finish. As powerful as it is tasty, a dab of Venom OG is a relaxing way to end the day.

Venom OG Live Resin Sauce is a high-THC antidote for mitigating joint discomfort, insomnia, and the monotony of an otherwise boring day.

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
