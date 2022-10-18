About this product
WCC’s Watermelon Solventless Gummies create a virtual vacation for the senses! Formulated with live ice water hash and natural flavors, these 10mg THC treats smack of tart watermelon, grapes, and berries. Vegan-friendly and fructose-free, the effects from this watermelon gummy never goes out of season. Watermelon Solventless Gummies, the taste of summer
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
