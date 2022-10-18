WCC’s Watermelon Solventless Gummies create a virtual vacation for the senses! Formulated with live ice water hash and natural flavors, these 10mg THC treats smack of tart watermelon, grapes, and berries. Vegan-friendly and fructose-free, the effects from this watermelon gummy never goes out of season. Watermelon Solventless Gummies, the taste of summer