Watermelon Zkittlez Diamonds are an Indica dominant hybrid that evokes the lazy days of summer. Potent, delicious, and easy to store for later use, these high-end concentrates help remind the consumer how sweet and relaxing summer can truly be. Extracted from fresh frozen flowers at their peak of ripeness. A flavorful treat regardless of the season, these live resin diamonds come loaded with a sweet melon flavor that offers a lemon-lime kicker. One quick caveat, these diamonds are potent and powerful -- so dab sparingly.

