About this product
Wedding Cake Live Resin Badder is a terpy Indica dominant extract that produces a dab with a sweet and earthy savor. This celebratory concentrate has a citrus-forward blast of diesel decadence. A genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie, the dab provides a sweet vapor that tastes like a floral and fruity treat.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC