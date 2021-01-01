About this product

The Wedding Cake CUREjoint is an indica dominant hybrid cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. When lit, hit, held and exhaled, Wedding Cake produces a superior flavor that exudes a smooth sweetness with an earthy palette. Great medicine for those with jitters on their big day, this Wedding Cake has the ability to soothe and relax.



With a hint of honeyed citrus crossed with a blast of skunk-funk decadence, the strain provides a holistic toke for a more relaxed mindset known to heighten the enjoyment of many nocturnal activities.



* West Coast Cure CUREjoint is tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.