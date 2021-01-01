West Coast Cure
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
The Wedding Cake CUREjoint is an indica dominant hybrid cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. When lit, hit, held and exhaled, Wedding Cake produces a superior flavor that exudes a smooth sweetness with an earthy palette. Great medicine for those with jitters on their big day, this Wedding Cake has the ability to soothe and relax.
With a hint of honeyed citrus crossed with a blast of skunk-funk decadence, the strain provides a holistic toke for a more relaxed mindset known to heighten the enjoyment of many nocturnal activities.
* West Coast Cure CUREjoint is tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
