White Peach Tarts is a chill Hybrid cross of Apple Tarts x White Runtz. A tasty and potent strain, this cultivar’s nose and savor deliver a sweet hit of earthy notes with hints of ripe peaches and creamy vanilla. The cross produces a heady flower that's dense, green, and purple with a thick layer of psychoactive trichomes. A relaxing and balanced smoke, the effect makes for a great all-around smoke.