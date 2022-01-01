About this product
Zkittles CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a full gram, Indica-dominant vape with a Sativa kicker. A perennial winner at many of North America’s High Times Cannabis Cups, the Zkittles strain is known as a cross between Grapefruit and Grape Ape. And WCC’s Zkittles 510 Cartridge maintains a sweet and sour flavor profile that is discreet and fruity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.