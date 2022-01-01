Zkittles CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a full gram, Indica-dominant vape with a Sativa kicker. A perennial winner at many of North America’s High Times Cannabis Cups, the Zkittles strain is known as a cross between Grapefruit and Grape Ape. And WCC’s Zkittles 510 Cartridge maintains a sweet and sour flavor profile that is discreet and fruity.