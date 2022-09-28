Zkittlez Live Resin Badder is an Indica-dominant extract with a slight Sativa kick. A perennial winner at many of North America’s High Times Cannabis Cups, the Zkittles strain, is a hybridized cross between Grapefruit and Grape Ape. Ture to the strains flavor profile, Zkittlez Live Resin Sauce maintains a sweet and sour taste with a discreet smell and a fruity flavor. While the effects are physically relaxing, they also allow the consumer to remain motivated, observant and alert.