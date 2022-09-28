About this product
Zkittlez Live Resin Badder is an Indica-dominant extract with a slight Sativa kick. A perennial winner at many of North America’s High Times Cannabis Cups, the Zkittles strain, is a hybridized cross between Grapefruit and Grape Ape. Ture to the strains flavor profile, Zkittlez Live Resin Sauce maintains a sweet and sour taste with a discreet smell and a fruity flavor. While the effects are physically relaxing, they also allow the consumer to remain motivated, observant and alert.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
