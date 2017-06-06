Acapulco Gold is a rare and revered strain with mysterious lineage, known to have originated in the vibrant hills of Acapulco, Mexico. Sought after for its uplifting, sativa-forward effects, it brings an energizing boost, creative inspiration, and a cheerful outlook—perfect for sparking daytime enjoyment. Its flavor profile is legendary, featuring rich notes of butterscotch and burnt toffee layered over earthy wood, with subtle honey undertones that linger. Acapulco Gold’s unique character and limited availability make it a prized find. If the opportunity arises, don’t miss the chance to experience this unforgettable strain.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more