Acapulco Gold | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Acapulco Gold is a rare and revered strain with mysterious lineage, known to have originated in the vibrant hills of Acapulco, Mexico. Sought after for its uplifting, sativa-forward effects, it brings an energizing boost, creative inspiration, and a cheerful outlook—perfect for sparking daytime enjoyment. Its flavor profile is legendary, featuring rich notes of butterscotch and burnt toffee layered over earthy wood, with subtle honey undertones that linger. Acapulco Gold’s unique character and limited availability make it a prized find. If the opportunity arises, don’t miss the chance to experience this unforgettable strain.
About this strain

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

