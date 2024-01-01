Cookie Glue is a perfectly balanced hybrid strain, a masterful cross between the legendary Girl Scout Cookies and the powerful Gorilla Glue #4. This extraordinary blend captivates with a complex aroma, offering a harmonious mix of sweet fruitiness and tangy sour notes, complemented by a subtle skunky undertone. Known for its deeply calming effects, Cookie Glue induces a profound sense of relaxation, making it an excellent choice for easing body aches and promoting a serene, tranquil state of mind.



