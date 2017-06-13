Purple Tangie is a captivating Sativa strain, blending the vibrant essence of Tangie with the mystery of an unknown lineage. Its natural earthy, woody, and herbal aroma instantly transports you to a serene forest, while the flavor dances on your palate like a refreshing breeze. This strain delivers a euphoric, cerebral head high that energizes your mind and fuels your creativity, making it perfect for those seeking focus and motivation. Whether you're tackling a project or exploring new ideas, Purple Tangie elevates your experience with every hit.



