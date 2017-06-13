Purple Tangie | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 12%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Purple Tangie is a captivating Sativa strain, blending the vibrant essence of Tangie with the mystery of an unknown lineage. Its natural earthy, woody, and herbal aroma instantly transports you to a serene forest, while the flavor dances on your palate like a refreshing breeze. This strain delivers a euphoric, cerebral head high that energizes your mind and fuels your creativity, making it perfect for those seeking focus and motivation. Whether you're tackling a project or exploring new ideas, Purple Tangie elevates your experience with every hit.

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.

About this strain

A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the “Best Medical Sativa Concentrate” category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you’re occupied by creative projects.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item