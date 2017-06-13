Purple Tangie is a sativa strain that comes from Tangie and an unknown strain. Purple Tangie has a natural earthy, woody, herbal aroma and flavor. This strain provides a euphoric, cerebral head high that is also active and motivating. Purple Tangie will guide you towards a creative state of mind with good focus and productivity.

SOC: 90.85%

Total THC: 89.42%



