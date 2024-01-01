The world is vast and meant for Wanderers. Our Wanderers gummies are vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free and keto-friendly, and come in 5 delicious flavors.

Chillin’ Cherry is a balanced hybrid than can be consumed any time of day. They are made out of 100% Live Resin offering a full spectrum effect, are distillate-free and are nano-emulsified for fast acting effects. Each piece is 10mg with break lines that make for easy micro-dosing. They are Sativa, Hybrid and Indica specific. For these reasons, you will love our Wanderers.

SOC: 10.53%

Total THC: 9.81%



