A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
37% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
12% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
