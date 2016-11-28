Green Crack Extreme Pre-Roll 1g (2 Pack)
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this strain
This is the more “extreme” sister of the original Green Crack that will leave you with the same creative mental effects but may not leave you quite as focused. Green Crack Extreme’s dense buds will be bright green and covered in sugary crystals that fit with its sweet candy smell. Contrary to its extreme name, this strain is helpful in reducing stress and getting inspired.
Green Crack Extreme effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
