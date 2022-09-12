This lightweight Ion Lite torch speaks for itself with its stylish appearance and ease of use. Its compact size produces high flame strength and versatility making it a leading torch for indoor and outdoor usage.



Ion Lite Features:

Size: 7" Tall

Piezoelectric Ignition System

Comfortable grip and adjustable flame size

Refillable for convenience

Lightweight and portable

Limited Lifetime Warranty

What's in the Box:

1x - Ion Lite Torch by Whip-It!

Show more