This lightweight Ion Lite torch speaks for itself with its stylish appearance and ease of use. Its compact size produces high flame strength and versatility making it a leading torch for indoor and outdoor usage.
Ion Lite Features: Size: 7" Tall Piezoelectric Ignition System Comfortable grip and adjustable flame size Refillable for convenience Lightweight and portable Limited Lifetime Warranty What's in the Box: 1x - Ion Lite Torch by Whip-It!
