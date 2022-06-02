About this product
Our hand crafted Pre-Rolls come straight from our Certified Organic Hemp field in Silverton, OR. We use a RAW paper cone and pack in 1 gram of high-quality hemp flower. Select from CBD and CBG hemp strains. This 5-pack of CBD/CBG Hemp Pre-Rolls has many beneficial values. This is a Whole-Plant product containing a Full-Spectrum of natural plant terpenes and cannabinoids. There are no GMO’s, additives, preservatives, flavoring, coloring, nicotine, or caffeine.
CBD ACDC – CBD 5.6% | THC 0.2%
CBD Aqua Azul – CBD 9.3% | CBG 0.2% | THC 0.3%
CBDV Forbidden 2021 total cannabinoids 13.2% | THC 0.234%
CBD Elektra – CBD 8.1% | THC 0.2%
CBD Hulk – CBD 16.1% | THC 0.3%
CBD Lemon Diesel – CBD 11.7% | CBG 0.4% | delta 9-THC LOQ
CBD Lemon Thai – CBD 10.5% | CBG 0.4% | delta 9-THC LOQ
CBD Lifter – CBD 9.5% | THC 0.3%
CBD Midwest – CBD 11.9%| THC 0.3%
CBD NYC Diesel – CBD 9.9% | CBG 0.3% | THC 0.3%
CBD Sour Tsunami – CBD 7.8% | CBG 0.5% | THC 0.2%
CBD Special Sauce2021 – CBD 11.3% | THC 0.3%
CBDV Pine Walker 2021 – total cannabinoids 12.6% | THC 0.208%
CBG Lavender – CBG 8.66% | CBD 0.08% | THC 0.08%
CBG Matterhorn – CBG 9.4% | CBD 0.2% | THC LOQ
CBG Opulence – CBG 12% | CBD 0.6% | THC 0.1%
CBG Stem Cell – CBG 9.9% | CBD 0.09% | THC LOQ
CBG White – CBG 12.3% | CBD LOQ | THC 0.1%
CBD ACDC – CBD 5.6% | THC 0.2%
CBD Aqua Azul – CBD 9.3% | CBG 0.2% | THC 0.3%
CBDV Forbidden 2021 total cannabinoids 13.2% | THC 0.234%
CBD Elektra – CBD 8.1% | THC 0.2%
CBD Hulk – CBD 16.1% | THC 0.3%
CBD Lemon Diesel – CBD 11.7% | CBG 0.4% | delta 9-THC LOQ
CBD Lemon Thai – CBD 10.5% | CBG 0.4% | delta 9-THC LOQ
CBD Lifter – CBD 9.5% | THC 0.3%
CBD Midwest – CBD 11.9%| THC 0.3%
CBD NYC Diesel – CBD 9.9% | CBG 0.3% | THC 0.3%
CBD Sour Tsunami – CBD 7.8% | CBG 0.5% | THC 0.2%
CBD Special Sauce2021 – CBD 11.3% | THC 0.3%
CBDV Pine Walker 2021 – total cannabinoids 12.6% | THC 0.208%
CBG Lavender – CBG 8.66% | CBD 0.08% | THC 0.08%
CBG Matterhorn – CBG 9.4% | CBD 0.2% | THC LOQ
CBG Opulence – CBG 12% | CBD 0.6% | THC 0.1%
CBG Stem Cell – CBG 9.9% | CBD 0.09% | THC LOQ
CBG White – CBG 12.3% | CBD LOQ | THC 0.1%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest Certified Organic industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.