Serving Size: 1 piece (3g)
CBD Per Serving: 25mg
Servings Per Container: 30
CBD Per Container: 750mg
THC: 0%
For any of the many reasons you choose to ingest CBD, these vegan gummies are an easy and delicious way to take your daily CBD dose.
CBD Gummies are a tasty bite that benefit your mind and body.
We encourage you to do your own research & experimentation with Hemp CBD Gummies in order to find what works best for you.
INGREDIENTS
Sugar
Tapioca Syrup
Water
Pectin Blend
All Natural Flavoring and Coloring
Citric Acid
Hemp Derived Cannabinoids
Directions: Recommended daily dose 1-3 gummies or take as needed. Preferably with food. For the quickest and best results, let the CBD gummies dissolve in mouth prior to ingesting.
Our small town family farm offers same day, priority mail shipping.
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest Certified Organic industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
