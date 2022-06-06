Diminish your discomfort with our finely crafted CBD Massage Oil. Made with specifically chosen ingredients, this is a topical oil designed for hydration and soothing. A little bit goes a long way, so be careful not to squeeze out too much of this magic CBD Massage Oil.



Available in 2 sizes:



• 2 oz – 100mg CBD



• 4oz – 200mg CBD



** Please note** This CBD Massage Oil is for an overall soothing effect. If you have a specific area of pain that you need to pin-point, please take a look at our CBD Essential Gel, which has a higher concentration of CBD. If you are unsure which product would be better for you, send us an email or give us a call, we would be happy to help you make the best choice.

