Diminish your discomfort with our finely crafted CBD Massage Oil. Made with specifically chosen ingredients, this is a topical oil designed for hydration and soothing. A little bit goes a long way, so be careful not to squeeze out too much of this magic CBD Massage Oil.
Available in 2 sizes:
• 2 oz – 100mg CBD
• 4oz – 200mg CBD
** Please note** This CBD Massage Oil is for an overall soothing effect. If you have a specific area of pain that you need to pin-point, please take a look at our CBD Essential Gel, which has a higher concentration of CBD. If you are unsure which product would be better for you, send us an email or give us a call, we would be happy to help you make the best choice.
About this brand
Whole Circle Farms
We grow the finest Certified Organic industrial hemp in Oregon and transform it into high-quality CBD and CBG products. With the flower we’ve created CBD and CBG pre-rolls and teas, and with its extract form we’ve created CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and mints.
We chose the name Whole Circle Farms because we believe that everything is connected: from the microbes in the soil to the purity of the water, the clean air, and the feeding patterns of the insects. We tend to each part of that circle to create something even more extraordinary than the sum of its parts. Our high standard of farming has allowed us to become one of a handful of hemp farms with organic certifications through USDA, and Oregon Tilth.
